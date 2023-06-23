Home / India News / K'taka CM blames BJP for 'financial indiscipline' and 'commission racket'

Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 7:19 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday blamed the previous BJP government for 'financial indiscipline' that has caused problems for government contractors, and said it would take some time to fix the state's economy.

He assured the contractors that the 'commission racket' will be busted during his tenure.

Financial indiscipline and commission menace of the previous government has created problems for contractors. It will take some time to fix the economy, which was derailed by BJP, Siddaramaiah told contractors during a meeting here.

The contractors led by the Karnataka State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna requested him to release the pending bills of contractors worth Rs 20,000 crore and issue the letter of credit.

A review meeting of BBMP and Finance Department Secretaries will be called after the budget session, the CM assured them.

He requested that the withheld amount be released and a no objection certificate be issued.

Later speaking to reporters, Kempanna said he asked the CM to clear the pending bills, which was the big issue before the contractors.

Contractors are in trouble. Other than pending bills we have not discussed anything. He has promised to solve this problem, the contractor association president said.

Asked whether he raised the issue of harassment by the previous government, he said, No. That is a different issue. Most important is the pending bills.

Regarding the BJP's charge that he was not producing evidence to substantiate the 40 per cent commission allegation, Kempanna said he has discussed the issue with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but refused to share the details.

I will not discuss it here. I will submit details when the time comes, he added.

To a query whether there was zero corruption in the current government, Kempanna said the present government is just one-month-old.

So far no one has come to us with a complaint on demand of bribe. If someone makes such a demand, then we will expose it. There is no need for us to get scared. If someone asks money, then we are ready to expose. I will be the first person to expose it, he said.

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 7:19 PM IST

