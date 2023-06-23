Home / India News / Odisha CM Patnaik 'outsourced' administration to officers, says JP Nadda

Odisha CM Patnaik 'outsourced' administration to officers, says JP Nadda

Nadda attacked the state's BJD government while addressing a rally in Kalahandi district on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government

Press Trust of India Bhawanipatna (Odisha)
BJP chief J P Nadda (Photo: ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP president J P Nadda on Friday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of outsourcing the administration to bureaucrats.

Nadda attacked the state's BJD government while addressing a rally in Kalahandi district on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

I wonder who has been running Odisha! Is this the officers or leaders who are running this state? I want to know this. Someone told me that it's actually the officers who are running the state, they are ruling it, Nadda said.

Alleging that Naveen Patnaik has outsourced the total administration to officers, Nadda claimed that the people of the state are deprived of basic facilities despite the BJD's uninterrupted rule for 23 years.

Claiming that Odisha remained backwards under the BJD rule, he asserted that the state's per capita income is lowest, its average monthly income for agricultural households is lowest while incidents of crime against women are increasing.

It is time for the lotus (BJP symbol) to bloom in Odisha, Nadda said.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ration to 3.5 crore people of the state's population of 4.5 crore population.

The BJP leader also alleged that the actual beneficiaries are not getting houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Odisha.

Ineligible people are getting houses. There will be a probe. I will speak to Union (rural development) minister Giriraj Singh. Those involved in the scam will be put behind bars, he said.

Noting that as many as 11 crore people across the country have availed the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he said the people of Odisha are being deprived of the scheme as Patnaik is not implementing it.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bisheswar Tudu and other senior party leaders were present at the rally.

Nadda also held discussions with office bearers and workers of Kalahandi Lok Sabha constituency and met a few prominent citizens in different fields before flying back to Delhi this afternoon.

Earlier in the day, the BJP leader offered prayers at Maa Manikeswari temple near here.

Also Read

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik owns property worth Rs 65.40 crore, shows CMO

Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after 'poor' review

Odisha CM unveils Biju Patnaik's iconic Dakota aircraft for public display

CM Patnaik launches heavy lift logistics drone in Odisha Skill Conclave

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's assets increase by Rs 42.90 lakh in 2022

Semiconductor announcements to create 80,000 jobs: MoS IT Chandrasekhar

India, US to discuss GSP restoration issue to find solution: Piyush Goyal

HC seeks NCERT's response on plea against online bids from empanelled firms

UP adds biographies of Nehru, Savarkar, to curriculum for classes 9-12

JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to Dr Syama Mukherjee in Odisha

Topics :Jagat Prakash Nadda

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story