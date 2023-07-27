Home / India News / K'taka CM orders single-window system to solve mining lease firms' issues

K'taka CM orders single-window system to solve mining lease firms' issues

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to set up a single-window system to provide forest department clearances and address other issues related to mining lease firms

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (right) and Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed officials to set up a single-window system to provide forest department clearances and address other issues related to mining lease companies.

He said at a high-level meeting that ministers and officials of the Mining and Geology, Revenue and Forest Departments should hold a meeting every month or once in every two months to provide forest clearance and solve the problems faced by them.

It was mentioned during the meeting that many applications were pending with the forest department and they could not be cleared because the mining lease companies did not carry out afforestation as mandated in the contract for want of an alternative land, a release put out by the Chief Minister's office said.

For this, there are farmers in Arsikere and some other parts of the state who are willing to sell their agricultural land due to damage caused by elephants and other wildlife. The Chief Minister suggested that these mining firms be enabled to purchase land and provide it for afforestation.

The Chief Minister was informed that an application has been submitted to the Government of India on 'PARIVESH' portal for permission to carry out mineral exploration in the state through the Centre-owned KIOCL Limited (formerly known as Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited), and Mineral Exploration and Consultancy Limited (MECL).

Siddaramaiah directed the officials of the Department of Mines and Geology to discuss with these mining lease companies to "rectify" the objections to their applications and get the clearances quickly.

Regarding the disposal of 2.7 million metric tonnes of iron ore, which was confiscated in the past for illegal mining and is currently lying in a forest area, the Chief Minister asked the officials to seek the opinion of legal experts.

He instructed the officials that a proposal to implement One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme to collect fines imposed on quarry contractors for violation of rules should be tabled in the cabinet meeting.

Also Read

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

All govt depts to integrate with national single window system by Dec

BEST's 2nd e-double decker hits roads; issues faced in 1st one unresolved

Issues faced during customs duty payment to be resolved soon: CBIC

Aid to India focuses on reducing carbon emissions: UK FCDO spokesperson

Unacceptable, says MEA on China giving stapled visas to Arunachal players

Delhi excise policy scam: Court denies 'default bail' to Vijay Nair

More than 66% of 1.34 crore NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

Washroom video row: NCW member Khushbu rejects communal angle before probe

Topics :Karnataka governmentCompanies

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story