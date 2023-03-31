Home / India News / K'taka: Cong, BJP lodge complaint against each other about code violation

Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
The BJP and Congress have lodged complaints against each other with the Election Commission about Model Code of Conduct violations.

While the Congress alleged that cookers and other inducement materials were found at Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru, the BJP charged that former chief minister Siddaramaiah distributed cash in Varuna in Mysuru.

In his complaint, Congress candidate and former minister Krishna Byre Gowda alleged that about six days ago GST officers raided a premise and seized the inducement material worth Rs 3.6 crore.

The BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy lodged the complaint on Wednesday in which he alleged that Siddaramaiah went to his constituency and distributed money.

Meanwhile, Congress state president D K Shivakumar landed in trouble for allegedly throwing cash among people during an election campaign in Mandya on Tuesday. The police registered a non-cognisable offence against him.

Assembly elections in Karnataka would be held on May 10.

