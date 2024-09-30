K'taka HC halts probe against FM Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds case

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the investigation into an FIR registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others in the extortion case linked to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is named as the fourth accused in the FIR.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case registered by Bengaluru city police on September 28, followed a magistrate court's directive in response to a private complaint submitted by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.