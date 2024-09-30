Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / K'taka HC halts probe against FM Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds case

K'taka HC halts probe against FM Nirmala Sitharaman in electoral bonds case

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is named as the fourth accused in the FIR

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed the investigation into an FIR registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others in the extortion case linked to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition by BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel, who is named as the fourth accused in the FIR.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case registered by Bengaluru city police on September 28, followed a magistrate court's directive in response to a private complaint submitted by Adarsh R Iyer, co-president of the Janaadhikaara Sangharsha Parishath (JSP) relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme.

According to police, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) against Sitharaman, ED officials, office-bearers of the BJP at state and national level, based on the order of a special court.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Exploring legal options on BJP MLA's claim on toppling govt: Shivakumar

Karnataka court orders FIR against FM in case related to electoral bonds

Online sellers on Walmart's Flipkart sue CCI over antitrust probe

MUDA scam: Petition filed in K'taka HC for CBI probe against Siddaramaiah

Lokayukta police register FIR against K'taka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanKarnataka

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story