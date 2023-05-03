Home / India News / K'taka polls: PM slams Cong, says it protects 'masterminds of terror'

In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the grand old party protects the "masterminds of terror"

Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 12:55 PM IST
In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the grand old party protects the "masterminds of terror".

"If there is instability in Karnataka, your fortune will also remain unstable. Congress is the enemy of peace in Karnataka... it is the enemy of development. Congress protects the masterminds of terror...promotes appeasement," said PM Modi.

PM Modi was addressing an election campaign rally at Mudbidri in Dakshina Kannada district in the run-up to the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections.

He exhorted the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and claimed that the grand old party promotes appeasement.

"Those who are going to vote for the first time in their life are going to decide the future of Karnataka. My sons and daughters who are going to vote for the first time, if you want to make your career, do the work of your mind, then it will not be possible with the Congress," PM Modi said.

He said that May 10 is polling day, and BJP's resolve is to make Karnataka number-1.

"BJP's resolve is to make Karnataka Number 1 in the country, to strengthen the Modern Infrastructure in Karnataka, to make Karnataka a Manufacturing Super Power. Congress, on the other hand, is asking for votes in the name of retirement.. for undoing the development initiatives of the BJP."

PM Modi stated that Janata-Jarandan's order was on my head and eyes. He further stated that after all, 140 crore people of this country are our remote control.

He said that the BJP's resolution is to make Karnataka a superpower in manufacturing.

"This is our road map whereas the Congress wants your vote because it wants to reverse the schemes of the BJP and the work done for the development of the people here," PM Modi claimed.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

