K'taka's Mangaluru remains calm day after violence over activist's murder

The situation in Mangaluru remained peaceful on Saturday, a day after tensions erupted following the murder of a Hindutva activist here, police said.

Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter and Hindutva activist, was murdered by an unidentified group late on Thursday within the Bajpe police station limits in Mangaluru City.

No untoward incidents were reported on Saturday, and normalcy prevailed in most parts of the city and surrounding areas, police said.

Following Shetty's murder, VHP gave a bandh call on Friday with shops being shut in Mangaluru city.

KSRTC had also suspended services to suburban areas after their buses were stoned near the Pumpwell and Kankanady areas and some cases of assaults were also registered.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara and District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao rushed to Mangaluru on Friday and held high-level discussions with Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan to assess the law and order situation.

The ministers reviewed the security arrangements and appealed for calm, assuring that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the violence and disruption.

The bus service is still under suspension in the suburban areas. The KSRTC, however, operated a skeletal service to mofussil areas and the state capital on Saturday. The markets were opened with minimal operations and offices with skeletal staff.

Police forces continued to maintain a strong presence across sensitive areas, and preventive measures remain in place to ensure peace.

Following the murder, police enforced prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the Mangaluru City Police limits from May 2 to May 6.

The order aims to prevent potential flare-ups and maintain public order after the incident, police said.