Home / India News / Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

At the 'Thug Life' audio launch, Kamal Haasan had said Kannada language was born out of Tamil, sparking strong backlash and controversy in Karnataka

Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Actor Kamal Haasan approached the Karnataka High Court on Monday, requesting directions to facilitate the smooth release and screening of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state, news agency PTI reported. The veteran actor's move comes in the wake of protests sparked by his recent remarks about the origins of the Kannada language.
 
Haasan faced criticism in Karnataka after claiming that Kannada language originated from Tamil. During his address at the audio launch of Thug Life, Haasan began with 'Uyire Urave Tamizhe' — a phrase meaning 'my life and my family is Tamil language'.
 
Addressing Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the event, Haasan said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).” 
 
  Amid calls to halt the film’s release in Karnataka, which is set to release on June 5, Haasan has sought legal intervention to avert any attempts to disrupt its screening. In his petition, filed through the CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan has requested the court to direct the Karnataka government, police, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the release.
 
The plea also asks the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner to ensure adequate security for the screening.
 

KFCC bans release after ultimatum

 
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), responding to pro-Kannada groups’ demands, announced a ban on Thug Life in Karnataka. The decision came after Kamal Haasan was given a 24-hour ultimatum to issue a public apology, which expired on May 30.
 
Kamal Haasan has refused to issue a public apology, stating that he would only do so if he believed he was at fault. “I've been threatened before. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. If I'm not, I won't. This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it,” he said.
 
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan and stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, with music composed by AR Rahman.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: 16 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh, say police

Maoists' eradication can be achieved before deadline: Chhattisgarh CM

Bihar has tremendous potential for agricultural development, says Shivraj

E-mail verification via OTP for all RTI requests starting Jun 16: Govt

Kerala HC allows trans couple to be named as 'parents' on birth certificate

Topics :Kamal HaasanKarnatakaHigh CourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story