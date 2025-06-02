Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Haasan faced criticism in Karnataka after claiming that Kannada language originated from Tamil. During his address at the audio launch of Thug Life, Haasan began with 'Uyire Urave Tamizhe' — a phrase meaning 'my life and my family is Tamil language'.

Addressing Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the event, Haasan said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”

Amid calls to halt the film’s release in Karnataka, which is set to release on June 5, Haasan has sought legal intervention to avert any attempts to disrupt its screening. In his petition, filed through the CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan has requested the court to direct the Karnataka government, police, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the release.

The plea also asks the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner to ensure adequate security for the screening.

KFCC bans release after ultimatum

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), responding to pro-Kannada groups’ demands, announced a ban on Thug Life in Karnataka. The decision came after Kamal Haasan was given a 24-hour ultimatum to issue a public apology, which expired on May 30.