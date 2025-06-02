Kamal Haasan moves Karnataka HC over 'Thug Life' release amid language row

Actor Kamal Haasan approached the Karnataka High Court on Monday, requesting directions to facilitate the smooth release and screening of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state, news agency PTI reported. The veteran actor's move comes in the wake of protests sparked by his recent remarks about the origins of the Kannada language.
Haasan faced criticism in Karnataka after claiming that Kannada language originated from Tamil. During his address at the audio launch of Thug Life, Haasan began with 'Uyire Urave Tamizhe' — a phrase meaning 'my life and my family is Tamil language'.
Addressing Kannada actor Shivarajkumar at the event, Haasan said, “This is my family in that place. That’s why he has come here. That’s why I began my speech saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included (part of it).”
Amid calls to halt the film’s release in Karnataka, which is set to release on June 5, Haasan has sought legal intervention to avert any attempts to disrupt its screening. In his petition, filed through the CEO of Raaj Kamal Films International, Haasan has requested the court to direct the Karnataka government, police, and film trade bodies not to obstruct the release.
The plea also asks the Director General of Police and the City Police Commissioner to ensure adequate security for the screening.
KFCC bans release after ultimatum
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), responding to pro-Kannada groups’ demands, announced a ban on Thug Life in Karnataka. The decision came after Kamal Haasan was given a 24-hour ultimatum to issue a public apology, which expired on May 30.
Kamal Haasan has refused to issue a public apology, stating that he would only do so if he believed he was at fault. “I've been threatened before. If I'm wrong, I'll apologise. If I'm not, I won't. This is my lifestyle, please don't tamper with it,” he said.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the movie marks his second collaboration with Kamal Haasan and stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR, with music composed by AR Rahman.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.