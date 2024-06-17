Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express train accident news: Rescue operations were ongoing after a goods train slammed into the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Rangapani station in West Bengal on June 17 morning, leaving five persons dead and around 30 others injured. The accident took place about seven km from Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station. The injured persons are being taken to nearby hospitals. At least two compartments of the Kanchenjunga Express were derailed after the collision. Railway officials stated that the accident took place around 9 am.

At least 30 people were left injured in the accident, reported PTI. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the site at 11 am. "A gas cutter will be used to clear goods train debris; local ambulances have been arranged for people," Police told local media channels. The two rear compartments were wrecked under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, an official said.Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a post on X, said: "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train.

“DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated.”

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was bound for Sealdah from Agartala when the accident took place, a railway official said