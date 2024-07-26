Kargil Diwas 2024: Quotes and greeting to honour India's freedom fighters

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on 26th of July in India to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The Indian Army successfully drove back Pakistani forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999, securing a win for India in the war. The Kargil conflict, which lasted from May to July 1999, is also called 'Operation Vijay'. India lost over 500 bravehearts, including Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey, Captain Vikram Batra, Major Vivek Gupta, Major Rajesh Singh Adhikari, and several others. This day honours their sacrifices. Several programmes are held across the country in the run-up to Kargil Diwas as well as on July 26 to pay homage to India's brave soldiers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kargil Diwas 2024: Quotes

• "Kargil Vijay Diwas reminds us of India's military prowess & the great sacrifices of our armed forces." - Narendra Modi.

• "Vijay Diwas, glory shines bright, valorous souls, our guiding light!" -Unknown.

• "Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolour, or I will come back wrapped in it, but I will be back for sure" - Captain Vikram Batra.

• "If death strikes before I prove my blood, I swear I'll kill death" - Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey.

• "Let's salute the bravery of our nation's heroes!" - Unknown.

• "A soldier never dies. His blood makes the grass green for his children." - Carol Berg.

Kargil Diwas 2024: Wishes and Greetings

• Our flag does not fly because the wind moves, it flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

• Real Heroes don't have a name on the back of their Jersey. They wear their country's Flag. Thank you India's Real Heroes! Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

• “Salute our valiant heroes for their selfless devotion to the country. Jai Hind.”

• “Honor the courageous warriors who gave their lives to bring the Kargil War to a glorious end. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas.”

• The nation will always be grateful to you for your supreme sacrifice, valour, and courage. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

• Salute to our brave soldiers, the martyrs who gave their lives to protect the nation. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024!

• “Victory doesn’t come cheap, we also had to carry some biers. A tribute to the martyrs of India.”

• “Freedom in mind. Faith in words. Pride in our hearts. Memories of our souls. Jai Hind…Kargil Vijay Diwas!”

• “Our flag does not fly because of the breeze; it flies because each soldier who died guarding it breathed his or her final breath. Wishes on Kargil Vijay Diwas."

• On Vijay Diwas, we salute the indomitable spirit of our armed forces whose valor and sacrifice led to the triumph in the war. Jai Hind!

• July 26, a day that echoes with the victory of our armed forces. Let's pay tribute to the bravehearts!

• On Vijay Diwas, we express gratitude to the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our nation. Their legacy lives on.

• Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!

• Remembering the sacrifices made by the Jawans during the 1999 War against Pakistan. Jai Hind...Kargil Vijay Diwas!