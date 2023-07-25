Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on 26 July across the country to pay tribute to the bravery and valour of the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War in 1999. The day honours Operation Vijay, which was a significant military victory over Pakistan during the Kargil War in 1999.



The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil district of Jammu and Kashmir. Under "Operation Vijay", the Indian Army recaptured the famous Tiger Hill and other posts around it by evicting Pakistani troops.

Here is a list of five Indian films which depicted the Kargil War of 1999 on the silver screen:

Lakshya

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya is the story of an aimless upper-middle-class slacker set against the backdrop of the Kargil war. Hrithik Roshan plays a drifter who finally finds purpose in the army. Hrithik's performance as a youngster who is transformed into a soldier on a suicidal mission is one of the highlights of this 2004 film.

Despite not performing financially well at the box office, Lakshya has since been regarded as a cult film for its immaculate depiction of battle scenes.

Shershaah

Produced by Dharma Productions, this 2021 release is a biopic on the Kargil War hero Captain Vikram Batra.

The biographical film charts the journey of Captain Vikram Batra, Commander of the Delta Company, -- portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra. Captain Vikram Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest Indian military decoration, for his heroics during the Kargil War. On 31 August 2021, Amazon stated that Shershaah had become the most-watched Indian film on the platform in India.

LoC Kargil

Released in 2003, LOC Kargil is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay to remove Pakistani intruders from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).

With a running time of over 4 hours, LOC Kargil is the fifth-longest Indian film ever made. Produced and directed by J P Dutta, the film featured a galaxy of stars including Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty and Manoj Bajpai,

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl portrays the story of the country’s first female Air Force pilot to go into combat duty. Gunjan Saxena was 24 when risked her life to carry out over 40 missions. Saxena was one of six women who joined the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a pilot in 1996. As part of Operation Vijay, apart from evacuating the wounded, she also mapped enemy positions during several surveillance programs.

Dhoop

Released in 2003, Dhoop is loosely based on the life of Captain Anuj Nayyar and his family. Captain Anuj Nayyar was killed in the southwest sector of Tiger Hill on July 5, 1999, and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery in the war. The film depicts the struggle of Professor SK Nayyar and his family in the face of red tape and bureaucratic hurdles to get a petrol pump set up that was awarded to his son posthumously.

The petrol pump named Kargil Heights was finally set up in the Vasundhara Enclave area of New Delhi. The film stars Om Puri and Revathi and was the debut film of Gul Panag.