Home / India News / Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History, significance and all about Kargil heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History, significance and all about Kargil heroes

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26, it is observed to honour the bravery and pride of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil War of 1999

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to pay tribute to the bravery of Indian soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country during the Kargil War of 1999. This event marks the conclusion of the Kargil War between India and Pakistan that started in May 1999. Indian forces successfully reclaimed the strategic position in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: History

India and Pakistan were involved in a major war in 1971 that led to the creation of Bangladesh. The two powers continue their fight to dominate Siachen Glacier by erecting military outposts on the surrounding mountain ranges. When the two countries tested their nuclear weapons in 1998, the animosity between the neighbours touched an all-time high. To defuse the tension, they signed the Lahore Declaration in February 1999 and called for a bilateral, peaceful settlement to the Kashmir issue. 

The Pakistani army sent forces secretly to Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors in the Ladakh region, to capture the position to overlook the movement in the NH 1A in the winter of 1998 - 1999. Gaining influence over local military and civilian movements was their goal. The Indian military mistook the infiltrators for radicalised terrorists. But soon, the Indian army realised that it was something bigger and more planned. The Indian side countered the attack and mobilised nearly 2,00,000 men into the area, starting a war. 

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024: Significance

Kargil Diwas honours the ultimate sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the 1999 war. In the battle that was held in J&K, 527 Indian soldiers lost their lives. The Pakistani forces covertly entered Indian territory and took control of vital mountain outposts. The Indian Army bravely fought and regained these stations despite difficult hilly terrain and inclement weather. India was declared the winner when the Pakistani army was compelled to withdraw.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours these brave warriors who put their lives in danger protecting the sovereignty of the country. As a tribute to their bravery and fortitude in defending the nation's boundaries, the day is celebrated every year with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Heroes of the Kargil War

This day marks the unconditional love and sacrifice of soldiers for our nation. The brave soldiers show their courage and dedication to protect our motherland. Their extraordinary actions of valour and resilience make them true heroes. 

Captain Vikram Batra (13 JAK Rifles)

Captain Vikram Batra was one of the prominent figures in the Kargil war who led his team to recapture Point 4875 even after getting injured. The famous declaration of Captain Vikram Batra, 'Ye dil mange more!' became iconic. He received Param Vir Chakra, the nation’s highest honour posthumously.

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey (1/11 Gorkha Rifles)

Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey played a vital role in clearing enemy positions and was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously to recognise his courage, valour and inspiring leadership. 

Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav (18 Grenadiers)

Yadav, who was just 19-year-old, valiantly fought at Tiger Hill. He fought despite getting severely injured and helped the Indian army to capture key enemy bunkers. His courage was recognised with Param Vir Chakra. 

Rifleman Sanjay Kumar (13 JAK Rifles)

Sanjay Kumar showed immense bravery and fought after getting multiple injuries at Point 4875. The pivotal action by him helped him earn the Param Vir Chakra. 

Major Rajesh Adhikari (18 Grenadiers)

Rajesh Adhikari led a mission to capture a bunker at Tololing. Despite sustaining grievous wounds, he fought on with unwavering determination until his final moments. His exceptional courage was later recognised with Maha Vir Chakra.

These heroes demonstrated extraordinary courage and dedication, embodying the spirit of national pride and valour during the Kargil War. Their actions were not just about winning battles but about upholding honour and sovereignty of the country. Their sacrifice ensured the safety and countless lives and security of the nation.

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

