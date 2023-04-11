Home / India News / Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP releases list of 189 candidates

Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP releases list of 189 candidates

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency

New Delhi
Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP releases list of 189 candidates

Apr 11 2023
The BJP on Tuesday released its first list of candidates for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, comprising 189 names.

The list was released at the party headquarters here by Karnataka election in-charge and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh in the presence of other leaders.

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai will contest from his Shiggaon constituency.

Arun Singh said that the list includes 52 fresh faces, while there are 32 candidates from the OBC category, 30 from the Scheduled Castes and 16 from the Scheduled Tribes.

Expressing confidence about the party's victory, Singh said that the people of the state trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. While on the other hand, he alleged that the Congress is losing space in Karnataka and is crippled by infighting while the Janata Dal-Secular is "a sinking ship".

Karnataka has a total of 224 Assembly seats. The counting of votes will be taken up on May 13.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 10:15 PM IST

