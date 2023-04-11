Home / India News / Over 100 higher education institutions in U'khand linked with e-Granthalaya

Over 100 higher education institutions in U'khand linked with e-Granthalaya

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon

Dehradun
Over 100 higher education institutions in U'khand linked with e-Granthalaya

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

More than 100 higher educational institutions in Uttarakhand have been linked to the 'e-Granthalaya' portal, giving 1.9 lakh students and faculty members online access to course books and research papers in different subjects.

Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said 100 per cent digitisation of higher education in the state will be achieved soon.

A total of 115 higher educational institutions have been connected with the portal. A total of 1.9 lakh students and faculty members have registered on the portal which will give them easy online access to not just their course books but also research papers in different subjects, he said.

"Students in Uttarakhand will not have to struggle due to shortage of books anymore. It is a big achievement in the field of digital education," Rawat said.

E-Granthalaya is a digital platform developed and maintained by the National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for government libraries for automation of in-house activities as well as member services and networking for resource sharing, according to officials.

Topics :Uttarakhandeducation

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Also Read

Build an equity-heavy portfolio for your child's higher education goals

Vocational education must be integrated into higher education institutes

Inter-state school education disparity significantly down since 2017: Rpt

Enrolment in higher education crosses 40 mn-mark for first time in country

Encourage teaching in local languages in education institutions: UGC to CMs

BHEL-led consortium bags order of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

Normal rains likely this year despite El Nino conditions, says IMD

Maharashtra sees 919 Covid-19 cases, one death; active tally at 4,875

Bengaluru in close race with Delhi in direct tax collection: I-T dept data

General Insurance Council to punish fraudulent hospitals overcharging

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story