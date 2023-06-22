Home / India News / Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

In protest of an abnormal increase in electricity costs, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called for a statewide strike on June 22

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Karnataka bandh today over electricity tariff: All you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A statewide strike on June 22 is being called by the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to protest an ‘abnormal increase’ in electricity costs. In today's Karnataka Bandh call, all trade and industry organisations were asked to remain closed.
Vinay Javali, president of the KCCI, stated that the statewide protest would not affect essential services or vehicle movement because the bandh is only for business establishments.


What do officials have to say about today’s ‘Karnataka bandh’?
“We request all the trade and industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the electricity charges by ESCOMs," says the industry body. 


“For the last eight days, we have attempted to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the officials or government representatives. To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this Bandh. We wish to find a solution and get a reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the government will respond to our request," they added. 

What is the overview of today’s ‘Karnataka bandh’?

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission approved the fixed and per-unit charges on May 12 with an increase of 70 paise per unit. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the new Congress government of raising the tariff in order to fulfil their election promise of free electricity, which has resulted in a political spat.
The agitation will be supported by the District Chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Rancbennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkoti, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chickmangalore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, KalyanKamataka, Haveri, Hassa and Bellary. 

K'taka Power Minister KJ George mentions that "over two crore people in the state can avail of free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme under which all households that use below 200 units of power every month will receive free electricity. Consumers who use more than the allotted units have to pay for the extra units used along with the 9% of tax included in it".



Also Read

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Maha govt requested for consent to take control of Ambedkar house in London

Minerals Security Partnership: What is it, and why is it important?

National Land Monetisation Corporation: What is it, and why was it needed?

Delhi govt to introduce Cloud Kitchen Policy to boost state's economy

Punjab announces Rs 300 cr incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentStrike

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story