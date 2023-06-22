Home / Industry / Auto / Punjab announces Rs 300 cr incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

Punjab announces Rs 300 cr incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

Punjab's transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has said the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 300 crore in the next three years

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Punjab announces Rs 300 cr incentive to promote use of electric vehicles

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Punjab's transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar has said the state government will provide incentives worth around Rs 300 crore in the next three years to promote the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and reduce pollution.

These incentives will be provided on electric two-wheelers, e-cycles, e-rickshaws, e-autos and electric light commercial vehicles.

He directed the officials of the transport department to write a letter to the finance department for creating a dedicated EV fund to facilitate initiatives for the adoption of the EVs in the state.

He was presiding over a meeting of the state level EV committee, which has been set up for the implementation of the Electric Vehicle Policy-2023, here on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, Bhullar took details of the responsibilities entrusted to various departments concerning the implementation of the EV policy and asked officials to ensure speedy implementation.

Bhullar instructed the Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd and Punjab Energy Development Agency officials to prepare a report within a month regarding the setting up of electric vehicle charging stations and identify suitable sites.

The minister also instructed officials of the Housing and Urban Department to formulate a policy for making provision of EV charging facilities in upcoming malls and housing societies.

He instructed the secretary, transport and director, state transport, to expedite the process of scrapping government buses older than 15 years and replace them with electric buses.

Also Read

Hong Kong registers air passenger traffic at 2.1 mn in Jan, up 28 times

Hong Kong population drops for third straight year under Covid shadow

Hong Kong protest song disappears from music streaming sites, social media

SMEV seeks extension of subsidies for EVs under FAME-II in Budget

HSBC Holdings brushes aside Hong Kong investor's Asia spin-off proposal

Hacker finds secret 'Elon Mode' for hands-free driving in Tesla vehicles

Two states breach NITI Aayog's e3W target seven years ahead of plan

Olx Group lays off 800 employees worldwide, shuts down some markets

Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus

Hyundai declares target of selling 2 mn EVs by 2030, to invest $85 bn

Topics :PunjabElectric VehiclesRenewable energy policyrenewable energyautomobile industry

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 12:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story