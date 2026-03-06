Karnataka CM presents his 17th budget; alleges injustice by Centre

Presenting his 17th budget on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, by not adhering to the federal system of governance as per the constitution, the Centre is doing injustice to Karnataka.

He also said that the state government is pursuing a development strategy that balances welfare programmes with investments in infrastructure and long-term economic transformation, while urging the Union government to be more sensitive to the state's demands.

Presenting the budget for 2026-27, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka remains at the forefront of the nation's development and is among the largest contributors of tax revenues to the country.

"Our state is at the forefront in all sectors of the nation's development; it is one of the key states that contributes the highest tax revenues," he said.