Sexual harassment complaints increasing as women remain 20% of India Inc

Data shows that 161 complaints were reported under POSH — short for Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 — in FY14. Complaints rose to 961 in FY20, fell to 586 in FY21 during Covid-19, and then increased sharply to 1,729 in FY25. About 18 per cent to 20 per cent of complaints were pending for much of this period.