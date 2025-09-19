Karnataka govt approves statewide caste census from Sep 22 to Oct 7

The Karnataka government on Friday approved the conduct of a statewide Social and Educational Survey or cast census of all citizens between September 22 and October 7 2025.

In its order, the government said, "In view of the details stated in the proposal, approval is accorded to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to undertake a survey on the social and educational status of all citizens of the State from September 22, 2025 to October 7, 2025." The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period.