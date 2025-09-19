Home / India News / Karnataka govt approves statewide caste census from Sep 22 to Oct 7

Karnataka govt approves statewide caste census from Sep 22 to Oct 7

The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period

caste census India, OBC population data, caste representation debate, caste survey Bihar Telangana, SC ST job representation, caste-based reservation, Indian caste demographics, OBC underrepresentation, caste in public policy, 2026 caste census
In its order, the government said,
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:28 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Karnataka government on Friday approved the conduct of a statewide Social and Educational Survey or cast census of all citizens between September 22 and October 7 2025.

In its order, the government said, "In view of the details stated in the proposal, approval is accorded to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission to undertake a survey on the social and educational status of all citizens of the State from September 22, 2025 to October 7, 2025."  The order notes that the Chairman of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had earlier written to the government stating the intention to carry out the survey during the above period.

"Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats have already been informed through video conference to organise the necessary training programmes at the district and taluk level for the enumerators and to create public awareness to ensure full participation in the survey," the order stated.

The government clarified that it had carefully examined the proposal before fixing the survey dates and issuing the formal order.

The Commission's survey is aimed at compiling comprehensive data on the social and educational conditions of all residents of Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi court remands Modicare MD Samir Modi to two-day police custody

Heavy rains trigger landslides in Himachal, Mcleodganj cut off, school shut

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' selected as India's entry for Oscars 2026

Premium

Construction worker falls to death at Delhi airport near Terminal 3

2 Assam Rifles jawans killed, 5 injured in Manipur's Bishnupur district

Topics :KarnatakaCastecensusKarnataka government

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story