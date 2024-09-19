Karnataka govt considers six days of annual paid menstrual leave for women

Karnataka's Labour Minister, Santosh Lad, announced that the state is currently evaluating a proposal to offer six days of paid menstrual leave per year to women employed in both the private and public sectors, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

The report quoted Lad as saying, "We are planning to implement a policy, and for that, we formed a committee that recommended providing six days of paid menstrual leave per year. We are now reviewing the proposal."

The state government has also formed an 18-member panel tasked with drafting the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products bill.

Flexible leave

Lad said that the proposed policy would give women the flexibility to decide when to take the leave. This initiative is aimed at supporting the female workforce, as women face various life challenges, and the leave will be flexible to allow women to choose the days they require rest, he added.

Several private companies, such as Swiggy and Zomato, already provide menstrual leave for female workers. Swiggy offers two days off per month, while Zomato grants 10 days annually. Globally, countries like Spain, Japan, and Indonesia have implemented menstrual leave policies.

In July 2024, the Supreme Court stated that it is up to both the Central and state governments to decide on policies for menstrual leave for female workers and students. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted that while such policies could encourage women’s workforce participation, they might also discourage employers from hiring women.

Past legislative efforts include the Menstruation Benefit Bill introduced by Arunachal Pradesh MP Ninong Ering in 2017, which proposed two days of paid menstrual leave each month. However, the bill has yet to be passed. In December 2023, then-Union Minister Smriti Irani opposed a similar demand, arguing that treating menstruation as a special condition could hinder women’s equal opportunities.