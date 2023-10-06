Home / India News / Karnataka govt plans to set up fact-checking teams to tackle fake news

Karnataka govt plans to set up fact-checking teams to tackle fake news

The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) has floated the EOI and the deadline for proposal submission is October 16

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
The objective of seeking this EOI is to identify suitable agencies for each of these three components of the Karnataka Information Disorder Tackling Unit | (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Karnataka government has floated an 'Expression of Interest' (EOI) for empanelment of agencies to set up an Information Disorder Tackling Unit for it, aimed at tackling misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and fake news.

The Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) has floated the EOI and the deadline for proposal submission is October 16.

Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge said that the government of Karnataka is serious about tackling misinformation, disinformation, malinformation and fake news. The EOI has been floated for empanelment of agencies to set up such a unit for the government.

In a post on social media platform X, he said, "The EoI includes: Fact Verification Team -- This group will consist of impartial fact-checking organisations chosen by the state government to detect and address false information; Analytics Squad: Utilising advanced technologies such as data analytics and Artificial Intelligence, this team will actively oversee the ecosystem of misinformation; and Capacity Development team: This team will lead public awareness campaigns to educate people about the presence and consequences of the misinformation ecosystem."

The objective of seeking this EOI is to identify suitable agencies for each of these three components of the Karnataka Information Disorder Tackling Unit.

The invitation for bids is open to all entities registered in India who fulfil pre-qualification criteria specified.

The criteria include that -- they should be a legal entity/company registered in India, should have at least three years of existence as on August 31, 2023, should be involved in fact-checking service and have a track record of carrying similar activities/unit for other organisations.

Also, with regard to transparency of funding all funding received by the agency accounting for 5 per cent or more of total revenue for previous three financial years must be available on their website; and (there should be) no record of criminal proceedings on any serious crime or violation of code of conduct against the agency or any of the directors.

Also Read

Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge

Twitter has dumped bloc's code of practice on disinformation: EU official

After Google and Facebook, Twitter agrees to follow EU laws on fake news

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

'Kill Kharge plot' launched by BJP leaders, claims Congress' Surjewala

Funds came from China to disrupt sovereignty: Police FIR against NewsClick

Canada recalls diplomats from India, sends them to Singapore, Kuala Lumpur

Only 49 professors posted at Medical College despite 97 approved posts: HC

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi for 'vote bank' remarks against Congress

Topics :Karnataka governmentPriyank KhargeFake news

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11 live match time streaming

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story