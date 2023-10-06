Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

BJP MP accuses Rajasthan Congress government of 'appeasement politics'

Tonk in-charge, Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Congress MLAs had looted Rajasthan in the last five years

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo:ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
BJP Member of Parliament and the party's in-charge for Tonk, Ramesh Bidhuri, criticised the Congress government in Rajasthan for practising appeasement politics during his visit to the constituency on Thursday. He spoke on the importance of equality, asserting that India could only become a developed nation when all its 1.4 billion inhabitants progressed together, free from discrimination.

Bidhuri contended that Rajasthan had been exploited by Congress Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) over the past five years. He accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of being more concerned with maintaining his own power and position than with governance. Emphasising the need for a "double-engine" government, he advocated for the BJP to assume control and eradicate corruption.

"A double-engine government is essential. Rajasthan should have a BJP government. We must eliminate corruption," he told reporters in Tonk.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sentiments expressed in Jodhpur earlier the same day, Bidhuri lambasted the Congress government for its poor control over law and order. He claimed that Rajasthan was mired in corruption, while the chief minister focused on his political interests.

"The BJP is committed to empowering nationalist forces for public service and steering the country away from appeasement politics," he added.

Bidhuri's appointment to Tonk had been widely criticised by numerous Opposition leaders, who asserted that the move demonstrated how "BJP rewards hate." During a Special Parliament Session, Bidhuri had made derogatory comments against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Member of Parliament Danish Ali. Following this, a show cause notice had been issued to him by the party.

The Rajasthan state Assembly elections are scheduled for later this year. The Tonk district is home to a large Gujjar community, of which Bidhuri is also a member. Congress leader Sachin Pilot presently holds the seat.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 2:12 PM IST

