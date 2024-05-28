Home / India News / Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill for PM Modi's 2023 Mysuru stay

Karnataka govt to pay Rs 80 lakh hotel bill for PM Modi's 2023 Mysuru stay

PM Modi visited Karnataka's Mysuru in April 2023 for the commemoration of the 50th year of 'Project Tiger'

PM Narendra Modi on the way to the Bandipur and Mudumalai Tiger Reserves in Karnataka on April 9. (Photo: X/@PMOIndia)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday informed that the state government will settle the outstanding hospitality bill of Rs 80 lakh for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mysuru last year.

The minister's remark followed reports that the hotel, Radisson Blu Plaza, has threatened legal action for non-settlement of bills amounting to Rs 80.6 lakh. Modi stayed at the hotel during his visit to Mysuru in April 2023 to commemorate the 50th year of 'Project Tiger'.

On the issue, Khandre remarked that it is a tradition for the Karnataka government to host dignitaries such as the PM and the president during their visits to the state. "But due to Assembly elections in Karnataka in April last year, the state government was not involved in planning of the programme (Project Tiger) since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was in force," he said.

Khandre mentioned that the programme was initially estimated to cost around Rs 3 crore, but the final expenditure incurred was around Rs 6.33 crore.

"So, the balance 3.3 crore has to come from the National Tiger Conservation Authority."

"The state government's forest department had written to them (authority). They informed us that the hotel bill (Rs 80 lakh) should be reimbursed by the state government and we have decided to reimburse. So, there is no issue," he added.

According to a report by The Hindu, the hotel has threatened action if the dues are not cleared by June 1. Khandre had on Saturday said that he would try to resolve the issue amicably.

The two-day golden jubilee celebration of the 'Project Tiger' was launched on April 9.

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Karnataka on May 10, and the MCC was enforced on March 29.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics :Narendra ModiKarnataka governmentKarnatakaMysore UniversityBS Web ReportsProject Tiger

First Published: May 28 2024 | 9:34 AM IST

