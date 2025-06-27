Home / India News / Karnataka HC quashes case against Bommai for remarks against Waqf board

Basavaraj Bommai was accused of promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment

The court in its order further clarified that the ruling would only apply to Bommai and not others who have been accused in the case | (File Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases filed against former Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
 
Bommai was accused of promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment.
 
“If a stone is thrown in Savanur, wherever it falls, it is Waqf land,” Bommai had said in November 2024. Bommai made these alleged remarks during a BJP rally to condemn the Waqf Board and Siddaramaih-led government for allegedly grabbing the properties of farmers and temples.
 

Court says complaint vague, quashes proceedings against Bommai

 
Following his remarks, Bommai was booked under Section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). Terming the criminal complaints frivolous and vindictive, Bommai filed two petitions and challenged the complaint.
 
Justice SR Krishna Kumar, while hearing the case, noted, "In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint, coupled with principles stated by the apex court and this court.. I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law.. allowed, quashed."
 
The court in its order further clarified that the ruling would only apply to Bommai and not others who have been accused in the case. 
 

Waqf Bill 2025

 
In the early hours of April 3, 2025, Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 after a 12-hour-long debate on it. While leaders of the Opposition parties accused the Centre of interfering in the religious affairs of Muslims, the latter defended themselves by denying all the allegations. 
 
The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to bring reforms to the management of Waqf properties in India. The Bill was passed with a 288 majority in the Lok Sabha and was passed in the Rajya Sabha on April 4, 2025. The bill received 128 votes in favour and 95 against and now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to make it a law.
 
Earlier this month, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Centre is working to make the Central Waqf Council more robust and responsive in its service to the community. 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

