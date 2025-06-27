Karnataka HC quashes case against Bommai for remarks against Waqf board

The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed two hate speech cases filed against former Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Bommai, according to a report by Bar and Bench.

Bommai was accused of promoting enmity between religious groups after he accused Waqf authorities of land encroachment.

“If a stone is thrown in Savanur, wherever it falls, it is Waqf land,” Bommai had said in November 2024. Bommai made these alleged remarks during a BJP rally to condemn the Waqf Board and Siddaramaih-led government for allegedly grabbing the properties of farmers and temples.

Court says complaint vague, quashes proceedings against Bommai

Following his remarks, Bommai was booked under Section 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS). Terming the criminal complaints frivolous and vindictive, Bommai filed two petitions and challenged the complaint.

Justice SR Krishna Kumar, while hearing the case, noted, "In light of the vague, bald, omnibus, laconic allegations made in the impugned complaint, coupled with principles stated by the apex court and this court.. I am of the view that the continuation of the impugned proceedings would amount to abuse of process of law.. allowed, quashed." The court in its order further clarified that the ruling would only apply to Bommai and not others who have been accused in the case. Waqf Bill 2025 In the early hours of April 3, 2025, Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 after a 12-hour-long debate on it. While leaders of the Opposition parties accused the Centre of interfering in the religious affairs of Muslims, the latter defended themselves by denying all the allegations.