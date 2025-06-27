Home / India News / NCW seeks swift probe into Kolkata college student's gang-rape case

NCW seeks swift probe into Kolkata college student's gang-rape case

The college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday

"NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
The National Commission for Women wrote to the Kolkata Police chief on Friday, expressing concern over the gang-rape of a college student in the city and telling officials to conduct an immediate and time-bound probe into the matter.

The women's rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the South Kolkata incident.

"NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS.

"She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of BNSS," the panel said in a statement.

The college student in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her two seniors and a former student of the educational institute, police said on Friday.

The three accused were arrested on Thursday night in connection with the gang rape, an officer said.

The incident took place on June 25 evening when the woman went to the college and was taken by the three accused to a room inside the educational institute and gang-raped, the police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NCWKolkata policerapeStudent

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

