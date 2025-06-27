NCW seeks swift probe into Kolkata college student's gang-rape case

The National Commission for Women wrote to the Kolkata Police chief on Friday, expressing concern over the gang-rape of a college student in the city and telling officials to conduct an immediate and time-bound probe into the matter.

The women's rights panel has taken suo motu cognisance of the South Kolkata incident.

"NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, expressing deep concern and directing immediate, time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of BNS.

"She has also stressed the need to extend full medical, psychological, and legal assistance to the victim, along with compensation under Section 396 of BNSS," the panel said in a statement.