Siddaramaiah, family, Muda officials under ED probe in Rs 56 cr land scam

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , his family members, and top officials of the Mysore Urban Development Authority have been named in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe into a Rs 56 crore land allotment scam. The investigation has uncovered large-scale irregularities, including illegal de-notification of government-acquired land and fraudulent land conversions, reported India Today.

Key findings of the ED report

The ED report uncovers significant lapses, including record tampering, misuse of political influence, and document forgery. The most alarming concern is the illegal de-notification of land designated for public development by Muda, allegedly carried out without expert review or due diligence.

At the time, Siddaramaiah was serving as Deputy Chief Minister and was also a board member at Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) . However, the report mentions that Siddaramaiah was not present at the meeting where the de-notification was decided.

Fake inspections and forged documents

The ED also found fraudulent land conversions, with revenue department officials allegedly forging inspection reports. These reports falsely stated that Muda had not carried out any development on the land, while satellite imagery and official records proved otherwise. A crucial indemnity bond submitted by BM Mallikarjuna Swamy, a key figure in the case, was found to be unsigned — raising suspicions of document manipulation.

Controversial allotment to CM’s wife

One of the most controversial aspects of the case is the illegal allotment of prime land to Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi. The probe found that 14 high-value sites were allocated to her in clear violation of statutory guidelines. These sites were later returned to Muda after the ED launched its investigation, but the report suggests that the entire process — from de-notification to site allotment — was an orchestrated effort to acquire valuable land.

Role of Siddaramaiah’s son and aides

The report also highlights the involvement of Siddaramaiah’s son, Yathindra, who was an MLA and a Muda board member when these illegal allotments took place. Additionally, his close aide, SG Dinesh Kumar, also known as CT Kumar, has been accused of forgery and site allotment manipulation in favour of Parvathi.

Money laundering charges and further investigation

The ED has also confirmed violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 . Those named in the case include Siddaramaiah, BM Parvathi, BM Mallikarjuna Swamy, J Devaraju, and several unidentified Muda officials, real estate businessmen, and influential figures. Despite Parvathi returning the land on October 1, 2024, the ED states that money laundering charges under Section 3 of the PMLA still stand.

The scam reportedly involved collusion between political figures and Muda officials, including then-Muda Commissioner DB Natesh. The ED is now digging deeper into financial transactions and possible concealment of illegally acquired assets.