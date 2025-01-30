Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt lists Bills on Waqf, immigration, foreigners for Budget session

The session commences on Friday with the address of the president to the joint sitting of the two Houses. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST
The government has listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws for consideration in the Budget session of Parliament beginning Friday.

The joint committee of Parliament, which examined the amendment bill on Waqf on Thursday, submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paving for the government to move amendments on the bill tabled last year. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill was also introduced along with the Waqf amendment bill.

The government has also listed three new bills for the session -- 'The Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 'Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill', and the 'Immigration and Foreigners Bill'.

The Finance Bill, 2025 and related demands for grants and appropriation bills have also been listed by the government for the session.

There are 10 other bills which are pending in both the Houses since the previous session.

The session commences on Friday with the address of the president to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

The first leg of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10. The session will conclude on April 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 5:19 PM IST

