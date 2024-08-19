What is MUDA scam in which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah faces prosecution?

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing prosecution over alleged irregularities related to land allocations by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The controversy centers on the allocation of compensatory land parcels to BM Parvathi, Siddaramaiah’s wife, during his previous term as the chief minister of Karnataka.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a campaign accusing CM Siddaramaiah and his administration of a land scam, calling for his resignation.

What is the MUDA land scam?

Social activists have alleged that the allotment of 14 premium sites in Mysuru to Siddaramaiah’s wife as compensation for acquired land was unlawful and resulted in a loss of Rs 45 crore to the state treasury.

The land in question is a 3.16-acre parcel located in Kesare village. Originally owned by another party, it was transferred to Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, Mallikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, in 2005. Activists alleged that Mallikarjuna illegally acquired the land in 2004 using forged documents with the aid of government officials, though it was recorded as having been purchased in 1998.

In 2014, during Siddaramaiah’s tenure as chief minister of Karnataka, his wife Parvathi applied for compensation for this land under MUDA’s 50:50 scheme, which provides 50 per cent developed land to those who lose undeveloped acquired land.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has approved the prosecution of Siddaramaiah by the Lokayukta based on petitions from activists TJ Abraham, Pradeep Kumar, and Snehamayi Krishna.

Previously, the Governor had issued a show cause notice to Siddaramaiah, questioning why he should not be prosecuted. However, the state government recommended withdrawing the notice.

Siddaramaiah has dismissed the charges as politically motivated, saying that his wife received rightful compensation while the BJP was in power.

What did Siddaramaiah say in his defence?

CM Siddaramaiah asserted that the land for which his wife received compensation was a gift from her brother Mallikarjuna in 1998.

However, activist Krishna contended that Mallikarjuna had unlawfully acquired the land in 2004 and registered it with forged documents, aided by government and revenue officials.

Siddaramaiah refuted these allegations, calling them ‘politically motivated’, and said that his wife was granted compensation during the BJP’s rule, asserting that it was her entitlement. “They (BJP) are the ones who gave the site, now if they call it illegal. How should one respond?” the Chief Minister had earlier said.

BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah’s resignation

The BJP has launched a campaign against Siddaramaiah, accusing him of involvement in the alleged MUDA scam, which they claim resulted in a loss exceeding Rs 3,800 crore, and has demanded his resignation.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi has called for a CBI investigation into the issue, alleging that the former deputy commissioner sent 15 letters about irregularities, yet no action was taken.

In response, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has rejected the accusations of a scam, asserting that all such issues occurred during the BJP’s tenure.