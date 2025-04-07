Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stoked a controversy on Monday through his remark over a street groping incident in Bengaluru.

"Some incidents happen here and there. In such a big city, such incidents will happen. We will take necessary action according to the law. I have spoken to the commissioner this morning too," the minister told reporters when asked about the incident.

What is the case?

The minister's reaction came amid outrage over a video, which shows a man molesting a woman in BTM Layout. In the purported video, the man is seen following two women in a narrow alley before he gropes one of them and runs away. The two women, in shock, walk off in fear.

The police have registered a case under laws related to assault, sexual harassment, and stalking. However, they are still trying to identify the woman, as she has not come forward to file a complaint.

Parameshwara asks police to remain vigilant

Parameshwara said that he regularly asks the police to patrol and monitor the city closely.

“I keep telling the police commissioner daily to be careful, to monitor all areas through patrolling. This is something I say almost every day. When some incidents happen here and there, of course people's attention will be drawn towards them. The cops are working 24X7," he said.

BJP attacks Parameshwara

Reacting to Parameshwara's remark, the opposition BJP accused the Congress government in Karnataka of failing to protect women and called the minister’s comment “insensitive."

"The irresponsible statement of the Home Minister @DrParameshwara regarding the incident of violence against a young woman in BTM Layout, Bengaluru, is an admission of the complete collapse of the legal system in the state. Since the day he came to power, a series of murders, extortions, robberies, violence against girls and rapes have been reported," said state BJP chief Vijayendra Yediyurappa in a tweet, adding that the words of the Home Minister reflect his incompetence.

"It is truly unfortunate that the Home Minister, who reacts as if it is normal whenever serious incidents happen in the state and washes his hands of them, has reacted in the same way to the BTM Layout incident. The Chief Minister of the state should give a statement of his moral responsibility regarding the failure of the state's legal system in this regard," he added.

[With inputs from agencies]