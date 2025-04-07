LPG prices hiked by ₹50/cylinder for Ujjwala, general category customers

Union Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday announced a hike in LPG price by ₹50 per cylinder by distribution companies

The price hike will be applicable to both Ujjwala and general category customers, the minister stated.

The price of 14.2-kg LPG cylinder will increase from ₹803 to ₹853 for general users and from ₹503 to Rs 553 per 14.2 kg cylinder for users under the Ujjwala scheme, reported PTI. "International price of LPG has been going up. It went up from $415 per MT to $712 per MT, but we never passed it to consumers. The rate of increase has been absorbed by the OMCs…The Rs 50 increase on LPG cylinders addresses the current under-recovery and not the back log. For the back-log, we will be making a request to the Finance Ministry. The three state-run OMCs have incurred LPG under-recovery of Rs 41,338 crore in the last fiscal," the minister said, as quoted by Money Control. Last week, oil marketing companies annonced a ₹41 cut on th eprice of commercial LPG cylinders, benefitting restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments that use these LPG cylinders for daily operations. The announcement comes soon after the government raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre. However, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas stated that there will no burden on the common man as there will be no increase in the retail price of petrol and diesel.