Home / India News / Karnataka's Vijayapura tragedy: Rs 7 lakh announced for victim's family

Karnataka's Vijayapura tragedy: Rs 7 lakh announced for victim's family

Informing that all seven deceased workers were from the state of Bihar, he stated that those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000 each

Representative Image
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 09:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Karnataka Minister MB Patil on Tuesday said that a compensation of Rs 7 lakh will be given to each of the families of the seven workers who lost their lives in the mishap at the Rajaguru Jowar Processing Unit located in Aliadad in Vijayapura district.

Informing that all seven deceased workers were from the state of Bihar, he stated that those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000 each.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The workers were trapped under the collapsed pillars of an overloaded tanker at the Jowar processing unit on Monday late night.

Upon learning about the incident, MB Patil, who was in Belagavi to attend the legislative assembly session, rushed to the spot and supervised the rescue operations till midnight. Subsequently, he visited the incident site Tuesday morning to oversee the operations before going to the district hospital to inquire about the status of the injured, a release said.

He also assured that the district administration will facilitate sending the bodies to their respective places and mentioned that the bodies will be airlifted either from Belagavi Airport or Kalaburgi Airport.

Out of the Rs 7 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased workers, Rs 5 lakh each will be provided by the owner of the unit, and Rs 2 lakh each will be given by the government of Karnataka, explained Patil.

He further stated that an FIR has been lodged about the incident and an inquiry will be conducted following the due procedure.

As the Minister for Large and Medium Industries, he said that he would direct the concerned officials to issue a circular to all industries in the state to ensure compliance with safety measures.

Also Read

Bihar Assembly approves raising caste quota in govt jobs, education to 65%

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Scorching heatwave continues in Bihar; death toll mounts to over 40

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar's Araria, probe on

Nepal court convicts 2 for involvement in planting bomb on Indian train

Telangana logs 15,297 cybercrime cases in 2022, highest in India: NCRB

NGT issues notice to environment min, NTPC over water scarcity in Prayagraj

Climate change impacts human rights, poor suffer most: NHRC chief

It's something we take seriously: US amid indictment of Indian national

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KarnatakaDeath tollworkers

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 09:00 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story