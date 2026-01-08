Karnataka to host India's first commercial quantum computer: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka will host India's "first commercial quantum computer", with the state government announcing its deployment at the IIIT-Dharwad, Minister Priyank Kharge said on Thursday.

The move is seen as a major step towards positioning Karnataka as a national hub for advanced quantum technologies, the state IT/BT minister said.

The announcement followed separate meetings held by Priyank with Bengaluru-based deeptech firm QpiAI and Singapore-based water technology company ZWEEC, focusing on cutting-edge innovation and rural infrastructure solutions, according to a press release.

"Karnataka is moving decisively in the quantum space. The deployment of India's first commercial quantum computer at the Indian Institute of Information Technology-Dharwad marks a significant milestone in building a world-class quantum ecosystem," the minister was quoted as saying.