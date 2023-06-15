Home / India News / Karnataka to scrap anti-conversion law, remove chapter on RSS founder

Karnataka to scrap anti-conversion law, remove chapter on RSS founder

The Congress government has also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution in all schools and colleges

BS Web Team New Delhi
Karnataka to scrap anti-conversion law, remove chapter on RSS founder

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to scrap the anti-conversion law introduced by the previous BJP government, according to media reports.
According to reports, the Cabinet also removed school textbook lessons on RSS founder K B Hedgewar and others.

The Siddaramaiah government has also decided to make it mandatory to read the Preamble to the Indian Constitution in all schools and colleges. The Cabinet has also decided to reverse changes made by the BJP government in the school syllabus.
In September 2022, the Karnataka Legislative Council passed the contentious anti-conversion Bill tabled by the BJP government amid objections by Congress and JD(S), who were then in opposition.

In May 2022, the BJP government in Karnataka brought in an ordinance to facilitate the introduction of the anti-conversion law.
The anti-conversion law was enacted to "provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means."

The Act describes in detail what defines what qualifies as unlawful conversion.
“Allurement” means and includes an offer of any temptation in the form of any gift, gratification, easy money or material benefit either in cash or kind; employment, free education in school or college run by any religious body; or promise to marry; or better lifestyle, divine displeasure or otherwise; or portraying practice, rituals and ceremonies or an integral part of a religion in a detrimental way vis-a-vis another religion; or glorifying one religion against another religion."

The Act provided for the "protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means."
It also included provisions for scrapping marriage carried out through "unlawful conversion".  

Also Read

Anti-conversion law: What it is and how various states implement it

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Pride of place: How to choose the perfect display cabinet for home

DU plans to expand Patel Chest institute into multispeciality hospital

Underpaid, vulnerable & often abused, domestic helps need a helping hand

Urban Company's beauty segment workers stage protests over ID blocking

India-Russia aim for bilateral trade of $50 bn in 2023: Indian Embassy

Kejriwal calls 1st NCCSA meet on June 20 to discuss action against officer

Topics :Karnataka governmentCongressBJPRSSBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story