Kejriwal calls 1st NCCSA meet on June 20 to discuss action against officer

The first meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority, NCCSA, constituted through an ordinance by the Centre, has been convened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on June 20, sources in the government said.

The meeting will discuss disciplinary action against an official, they claimed.

The NCCSA was formed by the Centre through an ordinance on May 19, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain.

It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11, whereby the elected government in Delhi was given executive control over the services matters, including transfer and posting of bureaucrats under it.

The NCCSA headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also includes Delhi chief secretary as its member and principal secretary (Home) as its member secretary.

The transfer and postings of IAS officers which were earlier decided by the services department under the jurisdiction of Lieutenant Governor, will now be dealt by the NCCSA, according to the ordinance.

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs moved 10 IAS officers of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre to Delhi whose postings are yet to be decided by the newly formed NCCSA.

It was, however, not clear whether the NCCSA will take up the matter of posting of IAS officers in its first physical meeting, officials said.

The decision of the NCCSA approved by its three members are to be sent to the Delhi LG for his nod. The LG may return the file for transfer postings to the NCCSA for reconsideration, if he is not in agreement with its recommendations, or he may take his own independent decision which will be final, as per the ordinance.

Kejriwal had termed the ordinance a "direct challenge to the majesty and power of Supreme Court", and asserted to contest it in the apex court when it resumed after the summer break.

There are several vacancies of senior officers in Delhi government, due to a transfer of the incumbents, including secretary of urban development department, chief executive officer of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, secretary of IT department, and special commissioner of food and civil supplies department.