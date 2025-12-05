Karthigai Deepam row: SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea on lamp near dargah

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider hearing a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp' at Deepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of a lawyer, representing the state government, and said the plea will be considered for listing before a bench.
As soon as the matter was mentioned, a counsel for the respondents accused the government of creating unnecessary drama merely to convey to the high court that the issue had been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.
The state counsel, however, maintained it was just mentioning the case.
We will see, the CJI said.
The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by the Madurai district collector and the city police commissioner, upholding a single-judge order that allowed devotees to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon.
On December 1, a single judge bench of Justice G R Swaminathan had held that the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple was duty-bound to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, in addition to the customary lighting near the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam.
It had said that doing so would not encroach upon the rights of the adjacent dargah or the Muslim community.
When the order remained unimplemented, the single judge passed another order on December 3 permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure their protection.
This led the state government to move to the top court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
