Home / India News / Karthigai Deepam row: SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea on lamp near dargah

Karthigai Deepam row: SC to hear Tamil Nadu plea on lamp near dargah

On December 1, a single judge bench of Justice G R Swaminathan had held that the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple was duty-bound to light the lamp at the Deepathoon

Supreme Court, SC
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of a lawyer, representing the state government, and said the plea will be considered for listing (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to consider hearing a plea of the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court order permitting devotees of the Arulmighu Subramaniya Swamy Temple to light traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp' at Deepathoon', a stone lamp pillar located on the Thiruparankundram hillock close to a dargah.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of a lawyer, representing the state government, and said the plea will be considered for listing before a bench.

As soon as the matter was mentioned, a counsel for the respondents accused the government of creating unnecessary drama merely to convey to the high court that the issue had been brought to the notice of the Supreme Court.

The state counsel, however, maintained it was just mentioning the case.

We will see, the CJI said.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by the Madurai district collector and the city police commissioner, upholding a single-judge order that allowed devotees to light the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the Deepathoon.

On December 1, a single judge bench of Justice G R Swaminathan had held that the Arulmighu Subramania Swamy Temple was duty-bound to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, in addition to the customary lighting near the Uchi Pillaiyar Mandapam.

It had said that doing so would not encroach upon the rights of the adjacent dargah or the Muslim community.

When the order remained unimplemented, the single judge passed another order on December 3 permitting devotees themselves to light the lamp and directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure their protection.

This led the state government to move to the top court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi HC upholds termination of CISF recruits for colour blindness

No penalties for delayed Waqf registration for next 3 months: Kiren Rijiju

Premium

For women with disabilities, an inclusive India is a distant country

Adults can be in live-in relation without attaining marriageable age: HC

IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Supreme CourtTamil NaduMadras HCMadras High Court

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story