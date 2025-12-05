Home / India News / IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

IndiGo fiasco result of govt's 'monopoly model', says Rahul Gandhi

IndiGo on Thursday told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader
India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies: Rahul Gandhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the IndiGo "fiasco" is the cost of this government's "monopoly model" and asserted that India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies.

In the wake of IndiGo cancelling over 550 flights on Thursday alone and 400 flights on Friday, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers, Gandhi said it is ordinary Indians who pay the price in delays, cancellations and helplessness.

"IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness," the Leader of Opposition said in a post on X.

"India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies," Gandhi asserted.

IndiGo on Thursday told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms on a day when the country's largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.

Acknowledging that the flight disruptions happening for the past few days are primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo also informed the regulator that there will be more cancellations till December 8 and from that day, there will also be a reduction in services.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held a high-level review meeting to assess the situation of significant flight disruptions and expressed his displeasure at the way IndiGo handled the new FDTL norms implementation despite having ample time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Simone Tata, former Lakme chair and mother of Noel Tata, passes away at 95

From oil and gas to S-400; value of Russian friendship proven: Tharoor

LS to take up Health, National Security Cess Bill for consideration today

Traffic advisory issued in Delhi amid Putin visit: All you need to know

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' as govt steps up anti-pollution drive

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndiGoIndiGo Airlinesflights cancelled

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story