Teen girl gang-raped in UP's Kasganj; eight arrested, hunt on for others

The victim initially stayed silent but later confided in her mother about the assault after her health deteriorated, prompting the family to report the crime to the police

Kasganj
The incident occurred near Hazara Canal, where the girl had gone with her fiance.(Image:X/@kasganjpolice)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by several men in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district when she was returning home with her 20-year-old fiance on April 10. Police said eight men have been arrested so far.  
 
Speaking to the media, SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma said, “The teenager was with her fiance next to a canal when some men sexually assaulted her around 2.30pm. They also took away some money. An FIR was lodged against 10 persons, including two named, under BNS sections of gang rape, extortion, and criminal intimidation. The survivor was sent for medical tests. Efforts are on to nab others.”
 
According to an ANI report, in her complaint, the survivor stated, “Several men forcibly took me to a secluded area and violated me one by one. They had come on motorcycles and at first started passing lewd remarks. Then some of them grabbed my friend and began targeting me. After nearly two hours, my friend and I were allowed to go. They also took away my gold earrings.”
 
The girl initially stayed silent but later confided in her mother when her health worsened. After her health deteriorated, the girl informed her family, who then reported the crime. Police are searching for the remaining suspects.  
 
The incident occurred near Hazara Canal, where the girl had gone with her fiance. Police said, “The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. They kept threatening the fiancé by beating him outside while taking turns to rape the victim inside.”
 
Accused is BJP youth leader: Opposition

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, alleged that one of the accused men is a BJP leader with close ties to a party MLA.
 
In a post on X, the Congress said, "On one hand, Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi keep beating the drum of women safety in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, their 'beloved' young leader publicly rapes a girl. This is the result of the same low thinking of BJP, where women are considered second class citizens."
 
The Trinamool Congress also commented on the incident, sharing a picture of the accused with BJP MLA Devendra Singh. "In double engine states, rapists are garlanded, glorified, and given special protection to act without impunity while hapless victims are left to fend for themselves," a post on party's X handle read.
 
[With inputs from agencies]
Topics :Rape casesSexual assaultBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

