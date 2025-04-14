Teen girl gang-raped in UP's Kasganj; eight arrested, hunt on for others

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by several men in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district when she was returning home with her 20-year-old fiance on April 10. Police said eight men have been arrested so far.

Speaking to the media, SP Kasganj Ankita Sharma said, “The teenager was with her fiance next to a canal when some men sexually assaulted her around 2.30pm. They also took away some money. An FIR was lodged against 10 persons, including two named, under BNS sections of gang rape, extortion, and criminal intimidation. The survivor was sent for medical tests. Efforts are on to nab others.”

According to an ANI report, in her complaint, the survivor stated, “Several men forcibly took me to a secluded area and violated me one by one. They had come on motorcycles and at first started passing lewd remarks. Then some of them grabbed my friend and began targeting me. After nearly two hours, my friend and I were allowed to go. They also took away my gold earrings.”

The girl initially stayed silent but later confided in her mother when her health worsened. After her health deteriorated, the girl informed her family, who then reported the crime. Police are searching for the remaining suspects.

The incident occurred near Hazara Canal, where the girl had gone with her fiance. Police said, “The accused dragged the girl to a room built on Hazara Canal. They kept threatening the fiancé by beating him outside while taking turns to rape the victim inside.”

The Trinamool Congress also commented on the incident, sharing a picture of the accused with BJP MLA Devendra Singh. "In double engine states, rapists are garlanded, glorified, and given special protection to act without impunity while hapless victims are left to fend for themselves," a post on party's X handle read.

[With inputs from agencies]