India is ringing in the New Year not once, but many times over—each with its own flavour, tradition, and joy. From Sunday to Tuesday, the country is immersed in a vibrant festival season as communities across states welcome their regional New Years.

While Punjab marked Baisakhi with spirited celebrations on Sunday, Monday sees a burst of festivity with Vishu in Kerala, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Maha Vishubha Sankranti in Odisha, and Bohag Bihu in Assam. The cultural crescendo continues on Tuesday with West Bengal celebrating Poila Boishakh, the Bengali New Year.

Most of these festivals are celebrated around the harvest season, making them especially meaningful for communities as they symbolise hopes for prosperity, abundance, and a successful year ahead.

PM Modi greets people on traditional new years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday in honor of the traditional new years being celebrated across many regions of the country. He shared greetings on X on Puthandu, which is observed in Tamil Nadu; Vishu, which is observed in Kerala; and Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated in Assam. He also wished everyone a happy Odia New Year.

Indian communities celebrate new years on various dates

Interestingly, between 35 and 40 percent of Indians celebrate Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the beginning of the bright lunar fortnight of Chaitra (March–April), as their new year. Maharashtrians call it 'Gudi Padwa', Kannadigas and Telugus call it 'Ugadi or Yuga-adi', Sindhis call it 'Cheiti Chand', Parsis and Kashmiris call it 'Nowroz', and conservative Marwaris call it 'Thapna'.

In addition to special cuisines, 'Ugadi Pachhadi', a curious concoction of six opposing tastes, is found in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It must have been a medical concoction. Because spring brought with it deadly viruses and diseases, it also brought with it joy and sadness.

However, because they use their own solar calendars, over half of Indians celebrate Baisakhi, which falls between April 13 and April 15. Typically, the two distinct phases relied on the winter Rabi crop being ready, which necessitated festivities. While some waited until Baisakh for their harvest and new year, the western and central Deccan began celebrating in March because their traditional crop was ripe at that time.

The second round of New Year celebrations in the month of Baisakh is marked across different regions with unique names and traditions — Baisakhi in Punjab, Jude Sheetal in Bihar’s Mithila region, Pohela Baisakh in Bengal, Bohag or Rongali Bihu in Assam, Pana Sankranti in Odisha, Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, and Vishu in Kerala, among others.

Indian New Year celebrations include a lot of dancing, music, delicious cuisine, and a touch of religious observance, though traditions differ. Every one of these new year's celebrations has nostalgic roots in the local history and holds great cultural and religious significance.

The panchangas, or Hindu almanacs, differ both inside and between regions. In observance of the Vernal equinox, Agrahayan also began with a Vedic new year. The astronomers Varahamihira, Bhaskara, and Aryabhatta also made contributions to the "Indian calendar." Additionally, attempts to combine the solar and lunar calendars were also tried at various points throughout antiquity.

New year celebrated on April 14 in various states

1. Baisakhi 2025: Punjabi New Year

Typically, Baisakhi occurs on April 13 or 14. It was observed on Sunday, April 13 this year. In Punjab and Northern India in particular, it is widely observed as a 'spring harvest' celebration. Farmers and local communities greet the harvest season with excitement and delight as it arrives.

2. Puthandu 2025: Tamil New Year

Tamil communities in Tamil Nadu and around the world celebrate Puthandu, the Tamil New Year, on April 14. Puthandu, which falls on the first day of Chithirai in the Tamil calendar, is celebrated with festive meals, family get-togethers, and spiritual rituals.

3. Pohela Boishakh 2025: Bengali New Year

According to the calendar, Indian Bengalis' new year officially starts on Tuesday, April 15. On Monday, April 14, at 3:30 am, the Sankranti moment signifying the transition will occur. Pohela Boishakh marks the start of the Bengali calendar year 1432 in West Bengal, Tripura, and Bangladesh. To commemorate the day, formal processions and cultural festivities are anticipated.

4. Pana Sankranti 2025: Odia New Year

As homes get ready for the customary Odia New Year, Odisha is celebrating Pana Sankranti. Bela Pana, a refreshing beverage produced from bael fruit, is a crucial component of this festival. It has spiritual and cultural importance and is associated with health and divine benefits.

5. Rongali Bihu 2025: Assam new year

With the entrance of Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, Assam celebrates the new crop cycle every spring. The spirit of Assam is anticipated to come alive via dance, food, music, traditions, and community meetings as Bohag Bihu gets underway this year on April 14 in both villages and cities.

6. Vishu 2025: Malayalam New Year

Vishu, also known as the Malayalam New Year, is a significant Hindu spring festival that is mostly observed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The event is celebrated on the first day of the Malayalam month of Chingam because it represents fresh starts and the Sun's passage into Mesha Rashi.

7. Jude Sheetal - Bihar, Jharkhand new year

The Maithilis of Bihar, Jharkhand, and even Nepal celebrate it as Maithili New Year. According to the Gregorian calendar, the 14th of April is typically when Maithili New Year is observed.