New Year's Eve 2024: Check traffic advisory in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata

New Year's Eve traffic advisory Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru: The New Year’s eve is going to witness huge crowds across the Indian metro cities, particularly Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. People will be heading for the grand celebrations to welcome 2025, in large numbers. The police in many states are being ordered to tighten security and make necessary arrangements to ensure public safety, especially at popular celebration spots.

Accordingly, strict rules and regulations are being issued to ensure safety for several cities across the country, and to maintain law and order.

New Year 2025: Security arrangements and traffic advisories for cities

Mumbai

The Mumbai Police issued a comprehensive security and traffic advisory ensuring New Year’s Eve celebrations. According to the advisory, Mumbai police will deploy 15,000 personnel in multiple locations in the city for smooth passage of traffic.

The advisory states that the parking facilities will not be available in areas under the Colaba and Marine Drive Traffic Division. However, the Mumbai Coastal Road will remain open from 11 PM on December 31 to 11 PM on January 1, 2025 for vehicular traffic. People are requested to use public transport on New Year's Eve to avoid traffic and congestion.

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru City Police deployed 11,000 personnel issuing an extensive advisory and arrangement ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations today.

According to reports, the Police have set the New Year celebrations deadline till 1 AM. Vehicle movement will remain prohibited from 8 PM on December 31 to 2 AM on January 1 on MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street. Namma Metro will also extend its services until 2:40 am on January 1.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police also issued a detailed advisory for New Year's Eve 2024 traffic. According to IndiaTV News, except for Begumpet and Tolichowki, all other flyovers will remain closed between December 31 night and January 1 morning and they are advised to use Outer Ring Road.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited also stated that the last metro train will reach its destination by 1:15 am on January 1, 2025.

Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 20,000 personnel in the national capital on the New Year's Eve 2024 , especially around Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and India Gate. To ensure the smooth movement of vehicles, 11 CAPF companies and 40 motorcycle patrol teams have also been deployed.

Delhi Metro also prohibited exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station after 9 pm to avoid overcrowding. However, entry would be allowed from this station.

Kolkata

A Kolkata traffic advisory is also being issued to manage the crowd at Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Alipore Zoo, Paresh Nath Temple, Indian Museum, Victoria Memorial, Birla Planetarium, Kali Temple at Kalighat, and Thanthania Kalibari.

Kolkata traffic police will deploy around 4,500 personnel on the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow on the last day of 2024. Apart n from this, six additional metro services will run on the north-south corridor today.

What's Open and Closed on December 31?

Here’s the comprehensive list of what will remain open and what will remain closed today:

Restaurants, Bars, and Clubs: Most restaurants, bars, and clubs will remain open in major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa so that people can enjoy New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Malls and Markets: Due to New Year sales and celebrations, many malls and markets will remain open for extended hours.

Public Transportation: Buses, metro services, and taxis/ride-hailing services (like Ola and Uber) will remain operational in most cities on New Year's Eve. However, some services might get reduced or face some change in the timing.

Hotels and Resorts: Hotels and resorts will also remain open today, especially those in tourist spots or offering New Year’s eve packages.

What will remain closed today?

Government Offices: Most government offices and banks will remain shut today, December 31. Even though it is not a national holiday, several government offices and banks will likely be closed today. However, some private banks might remain open but for limited hours.

Educational Institutions: Generally, schools, colleges, and universities will also be closed on December 31.