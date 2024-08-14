Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Here's how much Big B is charging per episode

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as Big B, is a well-established name in Indian cinema. He has been part of the iconic TV Quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) since 2000.

This show has been captivating viewers from across the nation and since its inception, Amitach Bachchan has been helming the show.

As the KBC's success grows, so does the fee of Amitabh Bachchan, who reportedly charged Rs 25 lakhs for the opening season, back in 2000. Let's take a look at how the fee of the Bollywood legend increased over the years.

According to the Moneycontrol report, Amitabh charged Rs 25 lakh per episode for the first two seasons. He set the benchmark for the show ensuring that this show will touch the new heights of success.

Due to some personal emergency, he didn't host the third season which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

However, the Sholay actor made a comeback in the fourth season and since then he never left the show. For the fourth and fifth seasons, Amitabh Bachchan has charged Rs 50 for each episode.

The Moneycontrol report also stated that the actor charged Rs 1.5 to 2 crore per episode for the sixth, and seventh seasons. His salary witnessed a surge and reached 2.9 crore per episode by the ninth season.

In the tenth season, Amitabh Bachchan charged Rs 3 crore per episode as the KBC kept growing in stature and popularity across India and the world.

In the latest season, Amitabh Bachchan's fee is reportedly at an all-time high with the actor charging Rs 5 crore for each episode. Although the amount is not officially confirmed, the critics say it is justified based on the viewership he brings to the show. The association of Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati reflects his unparalleled status in the show.

Amitabh’s journey in KBC

Amitabh Bachchan was at an all-time career low when he agreed to host the KBC season in 2000, which is the adaptation of the British show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" The success of the show helped him stabilise his career. In the same year, he appeared in Aditya Chopra's blockbuster romantic drama "Mohabbatein."

Amitabh didn’t host the third season due to some health issues but he returned with season 4 and since then he has been hosting the popular quiz show. This year, the sixteenth season of KBC premiered on August 12, 2024.