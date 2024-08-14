Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai due to hydraulic failure

Vistara flight makes emergency landing at Mumbai due to hydraulic failure

A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, carrying 167 persons, made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a hydraulic failure, according to sources.

Vistara
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A city-bound Vistara flight from Delhi, carrying 167 persons, made an emergency landing here on Wednesday due to a hydraulic failure, according to sources.

The flight landed safely at around 1230 pm at the Mumbai airport, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, Vistara in a statement said as a precautionary step, the Delhi-Mumbai flight made a "priority" landing due to a "minor" issue on Wednesday.

The airline also said the aircraft landed safely and was undergoing inspection before resuming operations.

"Vistara flight UK 995, which was operating Delhi-Mumbai flight and had 167 persons on board, suffered a hydraulic failure due to which it had to make an emergency landing at Mumbai airport," one of the sources said.

In the statement, the airline said that shortly before landing, a minor technical snag was detected in the aircraft.

As a precautionary step, the pilots requested the Air Traffic Controller for a "priority landing", and landed safely at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai-bound AI flight suffers bird-hit at Goa airport, take-off aborted

Mumbai airport announces 'disruptions' in SpiceJet ops, soon deletes X post

Flight ops at Mumbai airport see temporary disruption due to heavy rains

Mumbai airport passenger traffic rises 7.7% in first quarter of FY24

IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; lands safely

Topics :Mumbai airportVistara Airlineflightemergency landing

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story