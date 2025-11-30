Home / India News / PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution

PIL in Delhi HC seeks urgent action to tackle hazardous air pollution

The increased pollution has resulted in persistent and serious health issues among residents, including children, senior citizens and persons with pre-existing ailments, it said

Air pollution, Delhi
The petition has been filed by Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association, which has urged the court to order urgent, effective and scientific measures, both immediate and long-term, to control the city air pollution. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 6:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A PIL filed in the Delhi High Court has sought urgent steps to control hazardous air pollution levels in the national capital.

The plea said over the past several years, the ambient air quality in Delhi has deteriorated drastically, with AQI frequently entering the 'very poor', 'severe' and 'hazardous' categories, especially during winter.

The increased pollution has resulted in persistent and serious health issues among residents, including children, senior citizens and persons with pre-existing ailments, it said.

The petition has been filed by Greater Kailash-II Welfare Association, which has urged the court to order urgent, effective and scientific measures, both immediate and long-term, to control the city air pollution.

The plea said the authorities, which remained "virtually inactive" as the air quality steadily deteriorated, chose to issue "Stage III - steps to be taken" only after the AQI had crossed its critical level.

The government confined itself to merely prescribing measures on paper without ensuring their actual implementation, it alleged.

"Such belated and cosmetic action, without any real or substantial on-ground measures till date, has resulted only in further delay, recklessly endangering the lives and health of the people and demonstrating a complete disregard for the seriousness of the present public health emergency," the plea said.

It said that the experts issued a "red alert" on November 21 warning that the air in Delhi had become "life-threatening", yet no commensurate, concrete or effective action was taken by the authorities.

The plea said several representations made to the authorities have been in vain.

The petition has arrayed Delhi government, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Central Pollution Control Committee, Commission for Air Quality Management, Municipal Corporation Of Delhi and Delhi Police as respondent parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parties press for clarity on SIR and key bills ahead of Winter Session

SC to hear on Monday pleas seeking filling of vacancies in CIC, SICs

Congress unveils 10-point action plan to tackle Mumbai's air quality crisis

Tamil Nadu ready to support cyclone affected Sri Lanka: CM Stalin

ECI extends nationwide SIR process by one week amid ongoing roll updates

Topics :PILDelhi High CourtDelhi air quality

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story