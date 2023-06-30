Home / India News / Lexus to hike price of ES 300h by 2% from July to offset input costs rise

Lexus to hike price of ES 300h by 2% from July to offset input costs rise

Lexus India President Naveen Soni said the current circumstances require the automaker to raise prices of the model

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Lexus India would like to assure its valued customers that the company is trying its best to minimise such hikes, against various cost pressures, Soni said (Image: Lexus ES300h)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Luxury carmaker Lexus India on Friday said it will increase prices of ES 300h sedan range by up to 2 per cent from next month in order to offset rise in input costs.

In a statement, Lexus India President Naveen Soni said the current circumstances require the automaker to raise prices of the model.

"As a part of our commitment to excellence and despite our best efforts to mitigate the effects, the current circumstances require us to raise the prices for the Lexus ES 300h luxury sedan," he noted.

Lexus India would like to assure its valued customers that the company is trying its best to minimise such hikes, against various cost pressures, Soni said.

"This price adjustment is purely for the Lexus ES 300h and will be effective beginning July 1, 2023," he added.

The ES 300h range starts from Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom).

In a separate statement, Lexus India said it has commenced deliveries of fifth-generation RX SUV in the country.

The five-seater SUV was first showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2023 earlier this year, and bookings for it started on the same day.

"New RX bookings from January to June 2023, is more than double of what we have sold in the last five years," Soni said.

Lexus has witnessed a robust demand for the RX 350H in the entire Asia Pacific region with more than 30 per cent of its APAC sales coming from the Indian market, the automaker stated.

Also Read

Chinese EV brands expand to global markets as they offer lower prices

EVs to play significant role in closing on record sales this year: Volvo MD

Maruti eyes doubling SUV sales in FY24; aims top position with 25% share

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Utility vehicles sales rise in Dec, demand for entry-level cars muted

SC disposes of plea of slain Mukhtar Ansari's wife challenging HC order

Twitter under Dorsey was biased in tackling misinformation: MoS IT

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on Atiq Ahmed's seized land

23,000 street children across India being rehabilitated: Official

IAF may get deliveries of LCA Tejas from Feb next year: Defence ministry

Topics :Lexus Indiaautomobile industryautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story