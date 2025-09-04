Home / India News / Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

The money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked with the Delhi excise policy case was listed for hearing before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday sought exemption from appearance before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on the grounds of the flood situation in Punjab and their engagement in relief work, etc.

The money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked with the Delhi excise policy case was listed for hearing before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh.

The court allowed the exemption applications and listed the matter for hearing on October 29. This matter is also pending before the Delhi High Court in an appeal against an order passed by the special court.

The Special Court at Rouse Avenue is dealing with the issues related to the scrutiny of documents.

The application for exemption was moved on behalf of former CM Kejriwal, as he had to appear before the Court in the matter. It was stated that Arvind Kejriwal is not in a position to appear before the court due to the unprecedented floods in the State of Punjab.

The application further stated that Kejriwal was visiting the flood-affected areas to coordinate relief measures and provide immediate assistance to the victims of the natural calamity.

Another application was moved on behalf of Manish Sisodia, and it was informed that he is presently in the State of Punjab owing to the recent occurrence of severe flash floods that have adversely affected various cities and regions within the said State.

"The Applicant is currently the Prabhari (In-Charge) of the Aam Aadmi Party for the State of Punjab, and in pursuance of his responsibilities and obligations in that capacity, he has travelled to Punjab to extend assistance, support, and relief to the affected residents", the plea said.

In this PMLA case, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K. Kavitha, Sameer Mahendru, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and others are accused.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

