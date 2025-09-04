Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday sought exemption from appearance before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on the grounds of the flood situation in Punjab and their engagement in relief work, etc.
The money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked with the Delhi excise policy case was listed for hearing before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh.
The court allowed the exemption applications and listed the matter for hearing on October 29. This matter is also pending before the Delhi High Court in an appeal against an order passed by the special court.
The Special Court at Rouse Avenue is dealing with the issues related to the scrutiny of documents.
The application for exemption was moved on behalf of former CM Kejriwal, as he had to appear before the Court in the matter. It was stated that Arvind Kejriwal is not in a position to appear before the court due to the unprecedented floods in the State of Punjab.
The application further stated that Kejriwal was visiting the flood-affected areas to coordinate relief measures and provide immediate assistance to the victims of the natural calamity.
Another application was moved on behalf of Manish Sisodia, and it was informed that he is presently in the State of Punjab owing to the recent occurrence of severe flash floods that have adversely affected various cities and regions within the said State.
"The Applicant is currently the Prabhari (In-Charge) of the Aam Aadmi Party for the State of Punjab, and in pursuance of his responsibilities and obligations in that capacity, he has travelled to Punjab to extend assistance, support, and relief to the affected residents", the plea said.
In this PMLA case, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, K. Kavitha, Sameer Mahendru, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and others are accused.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app