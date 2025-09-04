Kejriwal, Sisodia seek court exemption in PMLA case over Punjab floods

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday sought exemption from appearance before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on the grounds of the flood situation in Punjab and their engagement in relief work, etc.

The money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) linked with the Delhi excise policy case was listed for hearing before Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh.

The court allowed the exemption applications and listed the matter for hearing on October 29. This matter is also pending before the Delhi High Court in an appeal against an order passed by the special court.

The Special Court at Rouse Avenue is dealing with the issues related to the scrutiny of documents. The application for exemption was moved on behalf of former CM Kejriwal, as he had to appear before the Court in the matter. It was stated that Arvind Kejriwal is not in a position to appear before the court due to the unprecedented floods in the State of Punjab. The application further stated that Kejriwal was visiting the flood-affected areas to coordinate relief measures and provide immediate assistance to the victims of the natural calamity. Another application was moved on behalf of Manish Sisodia, and it was informed that he is presently in the State of Punjab owing to the recent occurrence of severe flash floods that have adversely affected various cities and regions within the said State.