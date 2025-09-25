Kejriwal to get govt accommodation within 10 days, SG tells Delhi HC

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be allotted an appropriate government residence within 10 days.

Appearing virtually, Mehta assured Justice Sachin Datta, "He (Kejriwal) will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement."

The Court recorded the assurance and noted that the matter should not be left hanging. Justice Datta said the practice of the Ministry in handling allotments must be addressed comprehensively, not only for politicians but also for non-politicians.

"It is an issue that has to be resolved," the judge remarked.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for AAP, argued that Kejriwal is entitled to a Type 7 or Type 8 bungalow and that the government could not downgrade him to a Type 5. "I am not favoured, I am not Bahujan Samaj Party," he said, suggesting discriminatory treatment. The Court, however, advised that the solution lay in dialogue rather than litigation. "If you are not happy, don't take it. The solution lies in you having a conversation with the Solicitor General," Justice Datta observed. He also granted liberty to Kejriwal to approach the Ministry directly to resolve the issue.

Mehra, in response to the Solicitor General's countered that "all this sloganeering was appropriate at elections, this is court." The exchanges prompted the judge to conclude: "I will record that appropriate accommodation will be given within 10 days. We will record your statement and pass an order." The Court said it will pass a formal order in the matter later. On the previous date, the High Court had expressed displeasure at the Centre's handling of Kejriwal's housing request, observing that the allotment process should not appear arbitrary or selective. Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in October 2024 after stepping down as Chief Minister and has since been staying at another party member's official quarters near Mandi House.