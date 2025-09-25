Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

PM Modi made these remarks as he inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Addressing a gathering, he said that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other countries for its development. He called for increasing investment in research and innovation to make the country self-reliant.

Every product that can be made in India should be made here, the Prime Minister said.

Despite the world witnessing an uncertain time, PM Modi said that India continues to have"attractive growth". "Disruption doesn't wander us; we find new opportunities in that situation also. India is strengthening its foundation for the upcoming decade through Atmanirbharta. In these changing times, countries will compromise their growth if they continue to rely on others," he said.

PM Modi lauds India's fintech sector

Lauding India's fintech sector, PM Modi said the country is witnessing a "platform for all, progress for all" because of some of the landmark initiatives undertaken in the fintech sector. "Our fintech sector has strengthened inclusive development. The open platforms we made are inclusive to everyone. UPI, Aadhar, all these initiatives... Its impact is shown everywhere, whether shopping in a mall or a tea seller, they both are using UPI", he said.