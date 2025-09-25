Govt aims to make 'chips to ships' locally: PM Modi's 'Make in India' pitch

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government aims to make 'chips to ships' in the country under its 'Make in India' initiative. He also called for the fulfillment of the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', adding that at a time of global disruption, countries risk compromising their own growth if they depend on others for development.
PM Modi made these remarks as he inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS) in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Addressing a gathering, he said that India is strengthening its position and will no longer accept being dependent on other countries for its development. He called for increasing investment in research and innovation to make the country self-reliant.
Every product that can be made in India should be made here, the Prime Minister said.
Despite the world witnessing an uncertain time, PM Modi said that India continues to have"attractive growth". "Disruption doesn't wander us; we find new opportunities in that situation also. India is strengthening its foundation for the upcoming decade through Atmanirbharta. In these changing times, countries will compromise their growth if they continue to rely on others," he said.
PM Modi lauds India's fintech sector
Lauding India's fintech sector, PM Modi said the country is witnessing a "platform for all, progress for all" because of some of the landmark initiatives undertaken in the fintech sector. "Our fintech sector has strengthened inclusive development. The open platforms we made are inclusive to everyone. UPI, Aadhar, all these initiatives... Its impact is shown everywhere, whether shopping in a mall or a tea seller, they both are using UPI", he said.
55% of Indian mobiles are manufactured in UP: PM Modi
Highlighting the growth made by Uttar Pradesh's manufacturing sector, PM Modi said that 55 per cent of mobile phones in India are being made in the state. "Of all the mobile phones manufactured in India, 55 per cent are made in UP. UP will strengthen India's self-reliance in the semiconductor sector... Our forces want to reduce their dependence on other nations. We are developing a vibrant defence sector in India... Very soon, in the factory set up with the help of Russia, we will begin manufacturing the AK-203 rifles. A defence corridor is being built in UP", he added.
PM Modi on next-gen GST reforms
Commenting on the recently implemented next-generation Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, PM Modi said these have significantly brought down taxes for the middle class and poor people. He further added that these structural reforms will give new wings to India's growth story.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.