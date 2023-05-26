Home / India News / Kejriwal writes to Puri, wants better accommodation to government employees

Kejriwal writes to Puri, wants better accommodation to government employees

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal writes to Puri, wants better accommodation to government employees

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote a letter to Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urging him for better management of accommodation to government employees in his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Kejriwal cited various concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about houses in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

In his letter to Puri, Kerjriwal said "75 per cent residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar are lying vacant, because of which criminal activities are on the rise".

He also demanded urgent repair of the houses that are in bad shape in the DIZ area where allotment was stopped in 2018.

Highlighting the "pressing" concerns raised by the Karamchari Aawas Kalyan Samiti about the New Delhi region, Kejriwal stressed the need for immediate attention to these issues to ensure the well-being and safety of the residents.

According to the letter, one of the critical issues addressed in it related to the "alarming" number of vacant residences in Sector-4 Raja Bazaar, which allegedly led to a surge in "criminal activities".

Kejriwal suggested a "potential solution" for the scattered allottees in the NDMC areas.

He recommended relocation of allottees to specific blocks, enabling them to live in closer proximity to one another.

Drawing attention to the deteriorating condition of houses in the DIZ area, where allotment was halted in 2018, the CM stressed the immediate requirement for urgent repairs.

He also said that if the area is to be redeveloped from scratch, before undertaking any major redevelopment activities, the allottees should be relocated to a nearby area, ensuring their convenience and safety.

Also Read

Puri releases guidelines for ranking cities based on financial performance

Will have International Biofuel Alliance before G20 summit: Hardeep Puri

PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri

Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi

Cities should rethink traditional planning models to deliver outcomes: Puri

Cheetah deaths: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, MP CM to meet on May 29

Kerala FM lashes out at Centre for cutting state's borrowing limit by half

NGOs urge govt not to join trade pillar of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

Topics :Arvind KejriwalHardeep Singh PuriNew Delhi

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story