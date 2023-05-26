Home / India News / Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi police issues advisory for inauguration of new Parliament on Sunday

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Special traffic arrangements will be put in place in the national capital in view of the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28, police said on Friday.

According to the traffic advisory issued, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area.

Only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move in the New Delhi area, it stated.

"The area enclosed by Mother Teresa Ceresent Road, roundabout Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, roundabout Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, roundabout Patel Chowk, Ashok Road, roundabout Windsor Place, Janpath, roundabout MLNP, Akbar Road, roundabout Gol Methi, Akbar Road, roundabout GKP, Teen Murti Marg, roundabout Teen Murti and Mother Teresa Crescent Road will be treated as regulated area," the advisory said.

Only civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to move within this area, it added.

Noting that many VVIPs and other dignitaries are likely to attend the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi traffic police urged people to plan their journey accordingly and avoid the New Delhi district from 5:30 am to 3 pm.

"General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections and remain updated through Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and helpline," the advisory stated.

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Top headlines: Meta layoffs, angel tax exemption, new Parliament & more

Political spin to Parliament building inauguration as Oppn plans boycott

This is how India's new Parliament building will look like: Pics inside

Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of protesting wrestlers

CICA countries organises workshop to deliberate on misuse of internet

Modi-Biden talks to revolve around peace, people during visits: US Envoy

Delhi prisons order batons, pepper spray to control brawls between inmates

Umesh Pal murder case: Charge sheet filed against accused Sadakat Khan

Topics :DelhiDelhi PoliceParliamentDelhi Traffic Police

First Published: May 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story