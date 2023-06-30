Home / India News / Kerala CM alleges electoral agenda behind UCC move, urges govt to withdraw

Kerala CM alleges electoral agenda behind UCC move, urges govt to withdraw

In a statement, Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), said the Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture'

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 6:27 PM IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday alleged that the "electoral agenda" of the BJP is behind raking up the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and urged the Central government to withdraw from the move to impose it.

In a statement, Vijayan, who is also a senior leader of the CPI(M), said the Centre's move can only be seen as a plan to implement the "majority communal agenda of 'one nation, one culture' by wiping out the cultural diversity of the country".

"The Central Government and the Law Commission should withdraw from the move to impose the Uniform Civil Code," he said.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 6:27 PM IST

