Kerala CM writes to PM Modi, urges him to ensure safety of Indians in Gulf

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday expressed concern over the situation in the Gulf region following the US-Israel attack on Iran and urged the Centre to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Indians there.

In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vijayan said the developments after the attack on Iran were causing anxiety among families of expatriates and civil society at large, particularly in Kerala, which has a significant diaspora in the Gulf region.

He requested the Centre to ensure preparedness to safeguard Indian nationals in the region and to take necessary steps, including arrangements to bring them back safely if the situation demands so.

"I write this letter to share our apprehension on the situation consequent to the attack on Iran, which is now having its adverse impact on all the countries of the Gulf region," the chief minister said. He noted that a large number of Indians, including many from Kerala, are living in Gulf countries, and their relatives are deeply concerned about their safety and security. Vijayan said he was confident that the union government would be seriously considering the matter and taking appropriate measures. "At the moment, I am informing the Honourable Prime Minister about our anxiety about the safety and security of our nationals, among whom a large number are from Kerala," he said in the letter.